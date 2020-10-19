Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1,387,953 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $658.65 Million, closed the last trade at $11.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -2.27% during that session. The STNG stock price is -261.16% off its 52-week high price of $40.45 and 8.75% above the 52-week low of $10.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Despite being -2.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 15 when the STNG stock price touched $11.65- or saw a rise of 3.82%. Year-to-date, Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares have moved -71.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have changed -15.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 111.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.8 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +301.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.21% from current levels.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -479.79%, compared to 6.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.4% and 4.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +47.5%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $207.07 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $230.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $134.01 Million and $221.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.5% for the current quarter and 3.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +82.2%.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 3.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.75%.