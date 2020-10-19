Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 2,065,878 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.38 Million, closed the last trade at $4.09 per share which meant it gained $0.89 on the day or 27.81% during that session. The OBLG stock price is -15.16% off its 52-week high price of $4.71 and 78.73% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 480.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 647.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oblong Inc. (OBLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) trade information

Sporting 27.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the OBLG stock price touched $4.71-1 or saw a rise of 13.16%. Year-to-date, Oblong Inc. shares have moved 194.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 94.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) have changed 95.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 765.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.4 while the price target rests at a high of $35.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +765.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 765.53% from current levels.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.8%.