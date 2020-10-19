InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 4,258,148 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.68 Million, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 9.34% during that session. The NSPR stock price is -368.57% off its 52-week high price of $1.64 and 20% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 995.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) trade information

Sporting 9.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the NSPR stock price touched $0.395 or saw a rise of 11.39%. Year-to-date, InspireMD, Inc. shares have moved -67.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) have changed 0.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 739.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 437.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.7 while the price target rests at a high of $0.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 100% from current levels.

InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.2%.