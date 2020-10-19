Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1,374,002 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.06 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.41 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 24.77% during that session. The BDR stock price is -169.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.8 and 73.05% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) trade information

Sporting 24.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the BDR stock price touched $2.15 or saw a rise of 26.51%. Year-to-date, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. shares have moved 107.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) have changed 105.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.1.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +48.6%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.41% with a share float percentage of 12.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 310.1 Thousand shares worth more than $223.27 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 3.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 74.16 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.39 Thousand and represent 0.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 290100 shares of worth $208.87 Thousand while later fund manager owns 20Thousand shares of worth $14.4 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.