Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,376,529 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2Billion, closed the recent trade at $34.76 per share which meant it lost -$1.7 on the day or -4.65% during that session. The ARCE stock price is -71.15% off its 52-week high price of $59.49 and 16.31% above the 52-week low of $29.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 378.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 345.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) trade information

Despite being -4.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the ARCE stock price touched $39.35- or saw a rise of 11.04%. Year-to-date, Arco Platform Limited shares have moved -20.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) have changed -10.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $43.7 while the price target rests at a high of $58.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.72% from current levels.

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +88.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.2%.

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.93% with a share float percentage of 104.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arco Platform Limited having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 2.31 Million shares worth more than $100.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 10.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.93 Million and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Artisan Developing World Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 15.55% shares in the company for having 3327415 shares of worth $144.68 Million while later fund manager owns 1.29 Million shares of worth $56.19 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.04% of company’s outstanding stock.