Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) has a beta value of 3.13 and has seen 5,986,432 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.59 Million, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The STAF stock price is -147.41% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 79.26% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 15 when the STAF stock price touched $3.34 or saw a rise of 59.58%. Year-to-date, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 68.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 117.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) have changed 118.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 142.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 48.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 85.19% from current levels.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +221.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -119.05%, compared to -32.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5% and 532.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.45 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $67.32 Million and $63.83 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.1% for the current quarter and -10.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.7%.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 6.59%.