Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1,899,803 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.01 Million, closed the last trade at $0.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.24% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -306.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.22 and 5.33% above the 52-week low of $0.284. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Despite being -1.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the JAGX stock price touched $0.3245 or saw a rise of 6.63%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health, Inc. shares have moved -62.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -20.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 380.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 59.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1566.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1566.67% from current levels.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jaguar Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -89.99%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.1% and 93.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +306.4%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -311.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.