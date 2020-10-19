Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,100,954 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.08 Million, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.68% during that session. The NTEC stock price is -216.4% off its 52-week high price of $0.791 and 47.2% above the 52-week low of $0.132. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

Sporting 3.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the NTEC stock price touched $0.2649 or saw a rise of 5.25%. Year-to-date, Intec Pharma Ltd. shares have moved -49.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) have changed -11.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $0.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 100% from current levels.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +85.1%.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.02% with a share float percentage of 18.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intec Pharma Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with over 2.42 Million shares worth more than $685.54 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd held 3.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 1.46 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $413.62 Thousand and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 452288 shares of worth $128.13 Thousand while later fund manager owns 27.16 Thousand shares of worth $11.37 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.