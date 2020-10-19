Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 15,596,741 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.57 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.71 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The F stock price is -24.12% off its 52-week high price of $9.57 and 48.64% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 59.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ford Motor Company (F) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Sporting 0.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the F stock price touched $7.88-2 or saw a rise of 2.09%. Year-to-date, Ford Motor Company shares have moved -17.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have changed 6.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 96.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.9 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.45% from current levels.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ford Motor Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +54.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -152.1%, compared to -16.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -52.9% and -216.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.1%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.86 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.11 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $33.93 Billion and $36.67 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.2% for the current quarter and -9.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.35%.