Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,377,333 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.21 Million, closed the last trade at $7.51 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.4% during that session. The TUFN stock price is -168.04% off its 52-week high price of $20.13 and 22.9% above the 52-week low of $5.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 714.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 210.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) trade information

Sporting 0.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the TUFN stock price touched $9.00-1 or saw a rise of 16.56%. Year-to-date, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -57.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have changed -20.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 458.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +99.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.16% from current levels.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.4%, compared to 6.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.9% and -57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.2%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.62 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.01 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $25.12 Million and $30.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6% for the current quarter and -7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -507.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.47% with a share float percentage of 86.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 2.2 Million shares worth more than $21.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 6.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Times Square Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.84 Million and represent 4.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.66% shares in the company for having 2019067 shares of worth $16.66 Million while later fund manager owns 790Thousand shares of worth $7.47 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.