BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 72,373,371 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.77 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.7 per share which meant it gained $1.76 on the day or 90.72% during that session. The BIMI stock price is -121.62% off its 52-week high price of $8.2 and 59.46% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 83.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 270.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Sporting 90.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the BIMI stock price touched $4.09 or saw a rise of 21.52%. Year-to-date, BOQI International Medical Inc. shares have moved 0.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 64.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) have changed 88.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 638.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 237.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +237.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 237.84% from current levels.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.5% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 77.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.56% with a share float percentage of 2.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BOQI International Medical Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 95.56 Thousand shares worth more than $216.93 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 44.1 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.11 Thousand and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.