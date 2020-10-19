Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 2,993,081 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $701.23 Million, closed the last trade at $23.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.59% during that session. The NLS stock price is -8.55% off its 52-week high price of $25.4 and 94.87% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.98% from current levels.

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nautilus, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +405.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -283.82%, compared to 6.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 180.6% and 150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +44.7%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.18 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $129.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $77.34 Million and $104.17 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.5% for the current quarter and 24.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -750.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.