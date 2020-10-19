Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 1,092,863 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $63.15 per share which meant it lost -$1.6 on the day or -2.47% during that session. The SNBR stock price is -6.57% off its 52-week high price of $67.3 and 75.82% above the 52-week low of $15.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 413.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.9.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) trade information

Despite being -2.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 15 when the SNBR stock price touched $67.30- or saw a rise of 6.17%. Year-to-date, Sleep Number Corporation shares have moved 28.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) have changed 25.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.41% from current levels.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sleep Number Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +177.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.93%, compared to 1.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.8% and -16.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $485.81 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $481.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $441.17 Million and $472.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.1% for the current quarter and 1.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +46.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.3%.