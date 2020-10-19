Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,438,041 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.07 Million, closed the last trade at $2.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.67% during that session. The CYCN stock price is -400.68% off its 52-week high price of $14.77 and 42.71% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 443.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

Despite being -0.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the CYCN stock price touched $7.19-5 or saw a rise of 58.97%. Year-to-date, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 8.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -56.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) have changed -62.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 937.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.59% from current levels.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -6.8%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.42% with a share float percentage of 69.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.74 Million shares worth more than $16.22 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 8.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.74 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.21 Million and represent 8.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 837285 shares of worth $3.2 Million while later fund manager owns 744.19 Thousand shares of worth $4.4 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.