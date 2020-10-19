Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 17,313,352 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $43.52 per share which meant it gained $8.1 on the day or 22.87% during that session. The NAV stock price is -3.98% off its 52-week high price of $45.25 and 65.51% above the 52-week low of $15.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Navistar International Corporation (NAV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) trade information

Sporting 22.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the NAV stock price touched $44.88- or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Navistar International Corporation shares have moved 50.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) have changed 1.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.58% from current levels.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Navistar International Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +124.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -122.59%, compared to -20.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -77.5% and 102.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.88 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.95 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.78 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.