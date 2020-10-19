Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 1,966,032 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.76 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -3.89% during that session. The EDSA stock price is -158.11% off its 52-week high price of $19.1 and 78.65% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 70.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Despite being -3.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the EDSA stock price touched $10.11- or saw a rise of 26.8%. Year-to-date, Edesa Biotech, Inc. shares have moved 80.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) have changed -4.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 97.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 95.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 116.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +116.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 116.22% from current levels.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.8%.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.89% with a share float percentage of 46.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edesa Biotech, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 120.41 Thousand shares worth more than $971.68 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 1.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 10Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.1 Thousand and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.