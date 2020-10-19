Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,091,037 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.26 Million, closed the last trade at $3.96 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -21.27% during that session. The CLXT stock price is -112.37% off its 52-week high price of $8.41 and 39.39% above the 52-week low of $2.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 235.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 128.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

Despite being -21.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the CLXT stock price touched $5.65-2 or saw a rise of 29.91%. Year-to-date, Calyxt, Inc. shares have moved -43.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have changed -34.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 491.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +102.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.64% from current levels.

Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Calyxt, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.48%, compared to -6.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.3% and 21.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +145.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.17 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.01 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.97 Million and $3.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.5% for the current quarter and 112.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -32.8%.

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.95% with a share float percentage of 74.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Calyxt, Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.86 Million shares worth more than $19.01 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 758.07 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.74 Million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.16% shares in the company for having 1381717 shares of worth $6.09 Million while later fund manager owns 800Thousand shares of worth $3.53 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.