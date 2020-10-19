Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1,507,642 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.95 Million, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The OGEN stock price is -266.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) trade information

Despite being -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the OGEN stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, Oragenics, Inc. shares have moved 9.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) have changed -20.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 338.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +338.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 338.6% from current levels.

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.6%.