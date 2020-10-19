Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,284,139 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.44 Million, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -16.33% during that session. The MDRR stock price is -154.36% off its 52-week high price of $6.13 and 57.26% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Despite being -16.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the MDRR stock price touched $6.13-6 or saw a rise of 60.69%. Year-to-date, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares have moved -30.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 104.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) have changed 82.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.23% from current levels.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +63.7% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -84.6% and 6.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.29 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.91 Million and $3.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20% for the current quarter and -5.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.7%.

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 22 and October 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.5 at a share yield of 17.36%.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.51% with a share float percentage of 3.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company with over 43.98 Thousand shares worth more than $80.49 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 15.74 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.8 Thousand and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Total Stock Market Index Tr. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 607 shares of worth $1.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 376 shares of worth $490 as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.