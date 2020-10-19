Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,575,247 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.09 Million, closed the last trade at $17.1 per share which meant it lost -$2.83 on the day or -14.2% during that session. The MAXN stock price is -120% off its 52-week high price of $37.62 and 31.11% above the 52-week low of $11.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.28% from current levels.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +69.7%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 527116 shares of worth $10.95 Million while later fund manager owns 250.91 Thousand shares of worth $5.21 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.