MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 4,454,738 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $458.35 Million, closed the last trade at $2 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.9% during that session. The MNKD stock price is -24% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 60% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Sporting 3.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the MNKD stock price touched $2.09-4 or saw a rise of 4.31%. Year-to-date, MannKind Corporation shares have moved 55.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have changed 4.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25% from current levels.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.2%.