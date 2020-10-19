Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,346,513 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $162.48 Million, closed the last trade at $17.19 per share which meant it gained $3 on the day or 21.14% during that session. The LAZY stock price is -2.91% off its 52-week high price of $17.69 and 90.98% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 551.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 233.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.6.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) trade information

Sporting 21.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the LAZY stock price touched $17.69- or saw a rise of 2.83%. Year-to-date, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 319.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) have changed 30.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 373.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.35% from current levels.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +647.39% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 246.3% and 133.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $221Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $174Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $158.4 Million and $144.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.5% for the current quarter and 20.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.22% with a share float percentage of 67.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lazydays Holdings, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Park West Asset Management LLC with over 782.43 Thousand shares worth more than $6.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Park West Asset Management LLC held 8.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, with the holding of over 731.63 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.37 Million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Micro Cap Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 30000 shares of worth $261.3 Thousand while later fund manager owns 21.19 Thousand shares of worth $184.6 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.