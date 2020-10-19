IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 6,488,598 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.24 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.82 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 46.26% during that session. The ITP stock price is -46.34% off its 52-week high price of $1.2 and 52.44% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 541.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 164.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) trade information

Sporting 46.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the ITP stock price touched $0.9011 or saw a rise of 10.09%. Year-to-date, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. shares have moved -13.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) have changed 68.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 246.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 509.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +509.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 509.76% from current levels.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +120.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.