Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 4,050,654 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -4.28% during that session. The RRC stock price is -13.3% off its 52-week high price of $9.37 and 80.53% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Despite being -4.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the RRC stock price touched $8.78-5 or saw a rise of 5.86%. Year-to-date, Range Resources Corporation shares have moved 70.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have changed 5.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +69.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -51.63% from current levels.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Range Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +60.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -95%, compared to -41.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.7% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.3%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $497.8 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $518.18 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $474.75 Million and $545.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.9% for the current quarter and -5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.97%.