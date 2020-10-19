Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has a beta value of 3.05 and has seen 1,029,677 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.4 Million, closed the last trade at $3.51 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The HBP stock price is -6.84% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 86.04% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 718.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) trade information

Sporting 2.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 15 when the HBP stock price touched $3.75-6 or saw a rise of 6.4%. Year-to-date, Huttig Building Products, Inc. shares have moved 127.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) have changed 52.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 360.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 130.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.1 while the price target rests at a high of $8.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +130.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 130.77% from current levels.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -250.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14%.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.65% with a share float percentage of 56.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huttig Building Products, Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Weber, Alan W. with over 2.46 Million shares worth more than $2.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Weber, Alan W. held 9.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 22NW, LP, with the holding of over 1.58 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.78 Million and represent 5.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.9% shares in the company for having 510000 shares of worth $576.3 Thousand while later fund manager owns 400.15 Thousand shares of worth $452.16 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.