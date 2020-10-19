Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 1,090,230 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.42 Million, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.78% during that session. The RCON stock price is -438.84% off its 52-week high price of $5.55 and 27.18% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 332.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Sporting 4.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the RCON stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 11.97%. Year-to-date, Recon Technology, Ltd. shares have moved -55.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed 25.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 870.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +870.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 870.87% from current levels.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +35.8%.