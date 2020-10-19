Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,549,172 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.91 Billion, closed the recent trade at $25.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The LYFT stock price is -115.16% off its 52-week high price of $54.5 and 42.52% above the 52-week low of $14.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.92.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Despite being -0.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the LYFT stock price touched $27.20- or saw a rise of 6.53%. Year-to-date, Lyft, Inc. shares have moved -40.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have changed -16.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +160.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -60.52% from current levels.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyft, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.27%, compared to 10.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.4% and 45.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.2%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -258.8%.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.26% with a share float percentage of 83.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyft, Inc. having a total of 476 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 44.48 Million shares worth more than $1.47 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 18.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $615.92 Million and represent 6.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.01% shares in the company for having 15207814 shares of worth $444.52 Million while later fund manager owns 5.96 Million shares of worth $196.65 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.