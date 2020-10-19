Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 2,036,082 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.47 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 1.48% during that session. The CYTK stock price is -83% off its 52-week high price of $30.14 and 53.07% above the 52-week low of $7.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Sporting 1.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the CYTK stock price touched $17.58- or saw a rise of 6.31%. Year-to-date, Cytokinetics, Incorporated shares have moved 55.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have changed -26.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +161.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.72% from current levels.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cytokinetics, Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 3.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +35.7%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.77 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.05 Million and $5.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -37.7% for the current quarter and -3.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.