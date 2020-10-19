Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 1,633,970 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.31 Million, closed the last trade at $6.41 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 11.2% during that session. The CBIO stock price is -39.47% off its 52-week high price of $8.94 and 46.49% above the 52-week low of $3.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 534.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 238.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.81.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Sporting 11.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the CBIO stock price touched $6.51-1 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -5.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have changed 29.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 201.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +212.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 180.81% from current levels.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -71.5%.