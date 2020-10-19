Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 1,011,358 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $426.87 Million, closed the last trade at $12.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The ALT stock price is -170.63% off its 52-week high price of $35.1 and 88.36% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.76.

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Despite being -1.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the ALT stock price touched $16.25- or saw a rise of 20.18%. Year-to-date, Altimmune, Inc. shares have moved 586.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed -6.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 277.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +516.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 139.01% from current levels.

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altimmune, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +301.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 293.88%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.1% and -420% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $643Million and $575Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63.3% for the current quarter and 82.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +89.5%.