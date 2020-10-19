Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 1,489,904 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.06 Million, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The GTE stock price is -527.27% off its 52-week high price of $1.38 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) trade information

Despite being -0.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the GTE stock price touched $0.2316 or saw a rise of 6.52%. Year-to-date, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares have moved -83.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) have changed -19.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.23 while the price target rests at a high of $0.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +195.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.55% from current levels.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190.43 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $180.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $127.18 Million and $138.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.7% for the current quarter and 30.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -57.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.82% with a share float percentage of 75.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 83.28 Million shares worth more than $28.83 Million. As of June 29, 2020, GMT Capital Corp held 22.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the holding of over 41.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.38 Million and represent 11.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 7957624 shares of worth $2.31 Million while later fund manager owns 2.41 Million shares of worth $697.74 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.