Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,061,422 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.82 Million, closed the last trade at $1.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -8.11% during that session. The DXF stock price is -52.1% off its 52-week high price of $1.81 and 68.91% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 270.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) trade information

Despite being -8.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the DXF stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 26.99%. Year-to-date, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares have moved 5.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) have changed 53.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1987.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.84 while the price target rests at a high of $24.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1987.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1987.39% from current levels.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.24% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.