CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 2.99 and has seen 1,337,180 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $212.24 Million, closed the last trade at $9.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.57 on the day or -5.54% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -55.76% off its 52-week high price of $15.14 and 90.02% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Despite being -5.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the CLSK stock price touched $11.10- or saw a rise of 12.43%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark, Inc. shares have moved 81.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed -4.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 85.19% from current levels.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.