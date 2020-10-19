BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 1,269,507 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.89 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.14 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.31% during that session. The BB stock price is -34.05% off its 52-week high price of $6.89 and 47.47% above the 52-week low of $2.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Sporting 3.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the BB stock price touched $5.25-2 or saw a rise of 2.67%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Limited shares have moved -20.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have changed 5.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +289.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.45% from current levels.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BlackBerry Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 8.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.3% and -66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -281.9%.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.71% with a share float percentage of 56.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Limited having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 63.5 Million shares worth more than $310.51 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can, with the holding of over 46.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.48 Million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.8% shares in the company for having 21224818 shares of worth $100.61 Million while later fund manager owns 12.93 Million shares of worth $61.31 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.