Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 19,906,168 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $488.74 Million, closed the last trade at $4.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -6.29% during that session. The ACB stock price is -1076.12% off its 52-week high price of $47.28 and 0.5% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Despite being -6.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the ACB stock price touched $5.28-2 or saw a rise of 23.86%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -84.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have changed -42.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 119.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.15 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +347.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.11% from current levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.