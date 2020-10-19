Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1,202,918 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $49.38 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 1.08% during that session. The ARWR stock price is -49.29% off its 52-week high price of $73.72 and 60.49% above the 52-week low of $19.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Sporting 1.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 15 when the ARWR stock price touched $50.86- or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -22.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have changed 4.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +82.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.12% from current levels.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.33 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $43.29 Million and $29.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -50.7% for the current quarter and -34.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +205.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.33%.