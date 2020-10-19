ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1,423,054 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.35% during that session. The ANGI stock price is -55.85% off its 52-week high price of $17.05 and 62.52% above the 52-week low of $4.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Despite being -1.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the ANGI stock price touched $11.46- or saw a rise of 4.54%. Year-to-date, ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares have moved 29.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have changed -2.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.69% from current levels.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $392.19 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $358.16 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $357.36 Million and $321.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.7% for the current quarter and 11.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -55.3%.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 128.09% with a share float percentage of 129.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ANGI Homeservices Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 6.93 Million shares worth more than $84.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 9.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.58 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.99 Million and represent 8.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Central Investment Port-Communication Services Central Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.54% shares in the company for having 3366302 shares of worth $40.9 Million while later fund manager owns 1.95 Million shares of worth $23.71 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.