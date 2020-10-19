VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,715,830 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $330.35 Million, closed the last trade at $1.97 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.6% during that session. The VYNE stock price is -127.92% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 49.24% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Sporting 2.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the VYNE stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 2.96%. Year-to-date, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -57.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have changed 14.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 258.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +661.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 52.28% from current levels.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.3%.