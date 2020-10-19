Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 3,876,765 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.71 Million, closed the last trade at $4.87 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.06% during that session. The VUZI stock price is -9.03% off its 52-week high price of $5.31 and 82.34% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Sporting 4.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the VUZI stock price touched $5.31-8 or saw a rise of 8.29%. Year-to-date, Vuzix Corporation shares have moved 142.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) have changed 15.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.2% from current levels.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vuzix Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +206.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.49%, compared to 20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 29.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +73.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.16 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.16 Million and $1.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 172.6% for the current quarter and 96.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.