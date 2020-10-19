Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 1,329,097 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $560.53 Million, closed the recent trade at $10.03 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.63% during that session. The RAD stock price is -138.09% off its 52-week high price of $23.88 and 25.32% above the 52-week low of $7.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Sporting 1.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the RAD stock price touched $10.24- or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, Rite Aid Corporation shares have moved -34.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) have changed -24.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump -13.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.18% from current levels.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rite Aid Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -146.67%, compared to 9.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -109.3% and 32.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.85 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.97 Billion for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.46 Billion and $5.73 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.1% for the current quarter and 4.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.69%.