Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1,952,309 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.78 Billion, closed the last trade at $200.01 per share which meant it lost -$1.67 on the day or -0.83% during that session. The DQ stock price is -13.1% off its 52-week high price of $226.22 and 82.14% above the 52-week low of $35.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 904.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 411.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.58.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Despite being -0.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the DQ stock price touched $226.22 or saw a rise of 11.59%. Year-to-date, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have moved 290.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have changed 68.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 563.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $174.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $122 while the price target rests at a high of $250. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -39% from current levels.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +317.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 374.26%, compared to -9.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 285.1% and 129.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +96.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $168.03 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $210.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $83.91 Million and $118.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100.3% for the current quarter and 77.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -56.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29%.