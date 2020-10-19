Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1,197,632 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $465.14 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.99 per share which meant it lost -$1.65 on the day or -14.18% during that session. The AERI stock price is -162.86% off its 52-week high price of $26.26 and 1.3% above the 52-week low of $9.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 433.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 674.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) trade information

Despite being -14.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the AERI stock price touched $11.79- or saw a rise of 15.48%. Year-to-date, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -58.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) have changed -18.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 180.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +400.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.14% from current levels.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.71%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7% and 18.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.8%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.58 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $18.54 Million and $24.66 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.6% for the current quarter and -9.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.3%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 131.45% with a share float percentage of 134.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.26 Million shares worth more than $62.87 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.84 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.63 Million and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 1336459 shares of worth $19.73 Million while later fund manager owns 1.16 Million shares of worth $17.19 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.5% of company’s outstanding stock.