Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 1,549,435 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.39 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 6.78% during that session. The LLIT stock price is -619.15% off its 52-week high price of $3.38 and 31.91% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 686.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 657.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) trade information

Sporting 6.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the LLIT stock price touched $0.485 or saw a rise of 3.44%. Year-to-date, Lianluo Smart Limited shares have moved 37.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) have changed 20.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1070.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1070.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1070.21% from current levels.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.6%.