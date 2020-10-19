Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has a beta value of 0.17 and has seen 2,218,442 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.61 Million, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.96% during that session. The AYTU stock price is -190.29% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 66.99% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Despite being -0.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the AYTU stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 9.65%. Year-to-date, Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have moved 5.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have changed -17.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 155.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +191.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 118.45% from current levels.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.9% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.4% and -400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +113.6%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.33 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.01 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 563.2% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +91.3%.