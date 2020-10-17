Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 763,286 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.07 Million, closed the last trade at $2.05 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The XIN stock price is -103.9% off its 52-week high price of $4.18 and 18.05% above the 52-week low of $1.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 73.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 90.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) trade information

Sporting 1.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the XIN stock price touched $2.33-1 or saw a rise of 12.02%. Year-to-date, Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shares have moved -45.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) have changed 2.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 88.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 236.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.9 while the price target rests at a high of $6.9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +236.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 236.59% from current levels.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.9%.

XIN Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 02 and September 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.1 at a share yield of 4.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.44%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.62% with a share float percentage of 4.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 961.12 Thousand shares worth more than $2.1 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 938.08 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.05 Million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 264887 shares of worth $561.56 Thousand while later fund manager owns 238.16 Thousand shares of worth $504.9 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.