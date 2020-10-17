Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 926,602 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.5 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.4% during that session. The SGMS stock price is -5.86% off its 52-week high price of $37.58 and 89.41% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.79.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

Sporting 0.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the SGMS stock price touched $36.45- or saw a rise of 2.61%. Year-to-date, Scientific Games Corporation shares have moved 32.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) have changed 14.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -77.46% from current levels.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scientific Games Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +267.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 262.14%, compared to -0.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -626.7% and 67.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $641.47 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $766.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $851.14 Million and $863Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.6% for the current quarter and -11.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.9%.