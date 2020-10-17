IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 571,564 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.88 Million, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.47% during that session. The IZEA stock price is -236.56% off its 52-week high price of $3.13 and 92.47% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Despite being -2.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the IZEA stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares have moved 291.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) have changed -2.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 833.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 137.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.8 while the price target rests at a high of $1.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 93.55% from current levels.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +365.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.62%, compared to 4.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and 71.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.