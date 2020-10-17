Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 612,743 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.28 Million, closed the last trade at $4 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 15.94% during that session. The JVA stock price is -30% off its 52-week high price of $5.2 and 56% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) trade information

Sporting 15.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the JVA stock price touched $4.08-1 or saw a rise of 1.96%. Year-to-date, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. shares have moved -13.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) have changed 15.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 75% from current levels.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.29 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $26.6 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -27.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -109.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16%.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.44% with a share float percentage of 38.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coffee Holding Co., Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 368.14 Thousand shares worth more than $1.1 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 290.91 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $872.72 Thousand and represent 5.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Ancora MicroCap Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 230234 shares of worth $690.7 Thousand while later fund manager owns 94.99 Thousand shares of worth $284.98 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.