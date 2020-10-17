KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 920,349 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.96 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The KAR stock price is -57.02% off its 52-week high price of $26.63 and 44.52% above the 52-week low of $9.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the KAR stock price touched $17.42- or saw a rise of 2.64%. Year-to-date, KAR Auction Services, Inc. shares have moved -22.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have changed 9.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +88.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.66% from current levels.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KAR Auction Services, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.85%, compared to -6.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.9% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.3%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $639.28 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $655.16 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $701.9 Million and $671.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.9% for the current quarter and -2.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.2%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.33% with a share float percentage of 110.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KAR Auction Services, Inc. having a total of 458 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 16.75 Million shares worth more than $230.53 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 12.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.41 Million and represent 11.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.95% shares in the company for having 11567712 shares of worth $175.02 Million while later fund manager owns 3.69 Million shares of worth $50.74 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.