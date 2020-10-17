Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 705,579 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -1.14% during that session. The DRNA stock price is -35.49% off its 52-week high price of $27.68 and 42.49% above the 52-week low of $11.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 500.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 576.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) trade information

Despite being -1.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the DRNA stock price touched $21.05- or saw a rise of 2.92%. Year-to-date, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -7.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have changed 6.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +134.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.37% from current levels.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.8%, compared to 14% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.6% and 122.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +749.4%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.5 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $8.04 Million and $7.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 540.9% for the current quarter and 988.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.2%.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.07% with a share float percentage of 89.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 7.15 Million shares worth more than $181.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.93 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.73 Million and represent 7.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 1828235 shares of worth $46.44 Million while later fund manager owns 1.81 Million shares of worth $32.63 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.